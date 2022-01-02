O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $32.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.4% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

