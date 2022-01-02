O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 4,582 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 45,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

