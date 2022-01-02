O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,186 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $633.56 and its 200 day moving average is $622.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

