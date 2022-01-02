O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,294 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.23 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

