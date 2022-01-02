Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,733. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

