Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 112,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

