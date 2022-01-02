Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 50.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 597.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,171,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

