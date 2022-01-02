Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of NeoGames worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGames by 193.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.05 million and a PE ratio of 67.76.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

