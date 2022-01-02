Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $328.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

