Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Tops $1.47 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $173.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

