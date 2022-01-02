ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,012 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $825.30 million and a PE ratio of -96.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

