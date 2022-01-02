OptionRoom Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $925,916.66 and approximately $59,693.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.23 or 0.07904931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00075546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,205.67 or 1.00116638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007723 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

