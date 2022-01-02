Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.44. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 1,369 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis raised their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,709,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

