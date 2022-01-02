Orbs (ORBS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.24 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Orbs has a total market cap of $196.45 million and $6.24 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

