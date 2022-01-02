Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.74. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,373 shares trading hands.

ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $945.83 million and a P/E ratio of -34.73.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Orla Mining by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

