Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “
PAM opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
