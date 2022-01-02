Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

