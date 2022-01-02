Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $69,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

