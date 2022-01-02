ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0739

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $551.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,408.47 or 1.00070341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00033343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.43 or 0.01187184 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

