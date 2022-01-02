Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 1.9%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 1,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,780,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 484,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,540 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 763,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,760,000 after purchasing an additional 524,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

