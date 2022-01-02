Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.19. The stock had a trading volume of 380,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
