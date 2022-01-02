Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.19. The stock had a trading volume of 380,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

