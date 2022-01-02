PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $67,831.65 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

