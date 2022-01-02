PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0457 on Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005312 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

