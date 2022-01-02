Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.67 ($9.43).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.87) to GBX 585 ($7.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 625 ($8.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.50) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 613.20 ($8.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 606.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 718.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($12.22).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

