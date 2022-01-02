Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Boosted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.59 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.