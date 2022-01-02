Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.