Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.