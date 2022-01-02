Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

