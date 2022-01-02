Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.41 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

