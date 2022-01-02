Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,509,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,904,000 after buying an additional 47,887 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

