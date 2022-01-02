Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,090 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $254.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.88.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

