Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,640 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

SJR opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

