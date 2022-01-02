Peony (PNY) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $27.41 million and $94,059.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 85,860,100 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

