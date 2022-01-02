Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.68

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $8.83. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 46,358 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
