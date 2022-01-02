Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.68

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $8.83. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 46,358 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.