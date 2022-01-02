Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

