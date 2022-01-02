PFG Advisors Has $17.36 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

