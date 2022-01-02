PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

