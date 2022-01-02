PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

PTNQ stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17.

