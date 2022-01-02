PFG Advisors Sells 2,182 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $329.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

