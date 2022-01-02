Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

