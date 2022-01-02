Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

