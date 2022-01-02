Pizza (PIZZA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $138,539.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Pizza has a total market cap of $755,927.91 and approximately $138,539.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

