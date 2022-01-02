Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 1,143,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

