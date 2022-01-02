PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $55.75 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $55,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.