PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $63.64 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $63,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

