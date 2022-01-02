PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $72.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $72,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $363.32 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $366.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.