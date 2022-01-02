PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $77.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $77,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after buying an additional 264,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 514,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares during the period.

IGF opened at $47.59 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

