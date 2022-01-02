PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,003,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

