PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $83,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

