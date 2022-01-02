PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $81,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 810,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,500,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

