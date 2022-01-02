PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,419 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $77,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

